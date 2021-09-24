News Police search for missing kayaker, last seen in Rapid Bay
Police search for missing kayaker, last seen in Rapid Bay

South Australian police have resumed a search for a missing kayaker in Rapid Bay. Photo: Supplied - SA Police
A search has resumed at Rapid Bay, south of Adelaide, for a man who has gone missing while fishing.

South Australian Police were called to the area on Thursday evening amid reports of a kayak drifting about 80 metres offshore between the caravan park and the jetty.

A man had been seen fishing from the kayak an hour earlier, Police said in a statement.

The Police Water Operations Unit is coordinating the search for the missing man along with State Emergency Service and Sea Rescue Squadron volunteers.

The kayak and a burley bucket were brought to shore.

More to come. 

-AAP

