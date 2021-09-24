Live

A fisherman thought missing in waters south of Adelaide has contacted police telling them he is safe and well.

Police resumed a search for the man on Friday who they feared had fallen from a kayak at Rapid Bay on Thursday evening.

They had been called to the area amid reports of the kayak drifting about 80 metres offshore between the caravan park and the jetty.

A man had been seen fishing from the boat an hour earlier.

South Australia Police confirmed in a statement that the man contacted authorities on Friday afternoon.

The man told the police that after he had fallen into the water he had been unable to tow his kayak to shore and had abandoned it.

He then swam to shore and drove home.

The Police Water Operations Unit earlier Friday coordinated a search for the man along with State Emergency Service and Sea Rescue Squadron volunteers.

On Thursday, the Water Operations Unit coordinated a search with local officers, the PolAir helicopter, SES crews and Sea Rescue volunteers.

The crews conducted an air, water and ground search for the man, but failed to locate him.

On Friday, the man explained that he fell into the water on Thursday afternoon.

He said he was unable to get back on his kayak back to land, so decided to abandon it and swam to shore before driving home.

Police thanked the general public for their assistance.

-with AAP