News ‘Missing’ kayaker notifies police he is safe and well
Updated:
Live

‘Missing’ kayaker notifies police he is safe and well

missing
A fisherman feared missing has contacted police, telling them his boat capsized and he was unable to retrieve it. Photo: SA Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A fisherman thought missing in waters south of Adelaide has contacted police telling them he is safe and well.

Police resumed a search for the man on Friday who they feared had fallen from a kayak at Rapid Bay on Thursday evening.

They had been called to the area amid reports of the kayak drifting about 80 metres offshore between the caravan park and the jetty.

A man had been seen fishing from the boat an hour earlier.

South Australia Police confirmed in a statement that the man contacted authorities on Friday afternoon.

The man told the police that after he had fallen into the water he had been unable to tow his kayak to shore and had abandoned it.

He then swam to shore and drove home.

The Police Water Operations Unit earlier Friday coordinated a search for the man along with State Emergency Service and Sea Rescue Squadron volunteers.

On Thursday, the Water Operations Unit coordinated a search with local officers, the PolAir helicopter, SES crews and Sea Rescue volunteers.

The crews conducted an air, water and ground search for the man, but failed to locate him.

On Friday, the man explained that he fell into the water on Thursday afternoon.

He said he was unable to get back on his kayak back to land, so decided to abandon it and swam to shore before driving home.

Police thanked the general public for their assistance.

-with AAP

Topics:

Missing Persons South Australia
Follow Us

Live News

Basil Zempilas
Footy fans are torching Perth mayor Basil Zempilas over a ‘patronising’ gesture
Sydney
Don’t call it ‘freedom day’, NSW Premier says as state nears vaccine target
Billy Slater
Billy Slater replaces Paul Green as new Qld State of Origin coach
nrl tickets vaccine
Qld Deputy Premier accuses PM’s office ‘backgrounding’ against NRL giveaway
Australia hits 50 per cent vaccination coverage
Accused murderer ‘hunting’ in Darwin motel