Mask rules ease for Queenslanders in some settings

Queenslanders have been given a slight reprieve in relation to mask wearing after recording no new local cases of COVID-19.

Masks are no longer mandatory in public places, as long as people are seated.

That means students and workers can now take off their masks when they are sitting at their desks.

It also means anyone heading to the upcoming big weekend of football won’t have to wear masks while they are in their seats.

But chief health officer Jeannette Young said people will still have to wear masks at any stage when they are standing and moving around in public environments including retail stores, schools, sporting venues, cafes and bars.

“To make it simple, once you sit down you can take off your mask,” Dr Young said on Friday.

“But when you stand up put it back on again.”

Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced the state’s vaccination hubs will now offer walk-in shots on an ongoing basis.

“Effectively every weekend becomes like a super Pfizer weekend,” he told reporters on Friday.

“No appointments necessary, walk in and get vaccinated.”

-AAP