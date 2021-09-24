News Mask rules ease for Queenslanders in some settings
Live

Mask rules ease for Queenslanders in some settings

Queenslanders can remove their masks if seated in restaurants. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queenslanders have been given a slight reprieve in relation to mask wearing after recording no new local cases of COVID-19.

Masks are no longer mandatory in public places, as long as people are seated.

That means students and workers can now take off their masks when they are sitting at their desks.

It also means anyone heading to the upcoming big weekend of football won’t have to wear masks while they are in their seats.

But chief health officer Jeannette Young said people will still have to wear masks at any stage when they are standing and moving around in public environments including retail stores, schools, sporting venues, cafes and bars.

“To make it simple, once you sit down you can take off your mask,” Dr Young said on Friday.

“But when you stand up put it back on again.”

Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced the state’s vaccination hubs will now offer walk-in shots on an ongoing basis.

“Effectively every weekend becomes like a super Pfizer weekend,” he told reporters on Friday.

“No appointments necessary, walk in and get vaccinated.”

-AAP

Topics:

Australia coronavirus masks
Follow Us

Live News

harry and meghan
Harry and Meghan step out in New York for first joint appearances since Lilibet’s birth
Overeating not the main cause of obesity: Scientists call for new messaging
James Corden
James Corden cops backlash over BTS blunder
Ivermectin tablets
Experts hit back at ‘cherrypicking’ of Australian Ivermectin research
Hospitalisations could be double the predictions as research reveals Delta’s true severity
‘Do not walk away’: Treasurer’s pitch to protect mining industry on road to net zero