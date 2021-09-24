News Four-year-old dies after being hit by car
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car

A four-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car.
A four-year-old girl who was hit by a car in Hobart as her dad fixed their broken-down vehicle has died in hospital.

Tasmania Police said the little girl ran out of the car and onto the road in the suburb of Claremont at about 1pm on Tuesday.

She was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a critical condition and died from her injuries on Thursday evening.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

The girl’s father was repairing a car on the roadside with his head under the bonnet when the accident occurred.

“It’s a tragic set of circumstances. Children are unpredictable and we need to make sure as a driver … and as a parent, we ensure we look after our children,” Tasmania Police Senior Sergeant Karl Krelles said on Tuesday.

The driver of the other car, a woman in her 40s, has been offered support.

Police said speed was not a factor in the accident.

An off-duty doctor provided assistance to the girl before an ambulance arrived.

-AAP

