Canberra confirms 16 new local coronavirus cases

The nation’s capital has notched up 16 new local coronavirus infections, as the territory boosts mental health funding to help residents in lockdown.

Nine of the infections reported on Tuesday were linked to known sources, while at least 11 were in the community for part of their infectious period.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 227. There are 10 people currently hospitalised with the virus.

Canberra is expected to remain in lockdown until October 15, with authorities introducing a support package for mental health.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced an additional $14 million to boost immediate and longer-term mental health services in the territory.

This includes boosted support for people with eating disorders, alcohol and drug services, and Indigenous and social housing residents.

“It is one of the most challenging times our community has faced,” Mr Barr said.

Click here for an updated list of ACT exposure sites

Meanwhile, the ACT has hit another vaccination milestone, with those aged over 12 years old able to access vaccine appointments.

More than 80 per cent of the eligible population have had one shot of the COVID vaccine, while 54.8 per cent have been double dosed.

-AAP