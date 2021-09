Live

An alleged intruder has died after being stabbed in the chest in Melbourne’s south-east overnight.

Homicide squad detectives have been told the man forced his way into a home on Dandenong Road West at Frankston about 11.20pm on Thursday and confronted the residents.

A fight broke out and the man was stabbed in the chest. He died at the scene.

The residents of the property are assisting police with their inquiries.

More to come.

-AAP