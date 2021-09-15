News Three dead after cargo plane crashes in Indonesia’s Papua province
Live

Three dead after cargo plane crashes in Indonesia’s Papua province

Three people have died in the crash of a small cargo plane in Indonesia's Papua province. Photo: BASARNAS/AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A small cargo aircraft has crashed in poor weather in Indonesia’s rebellious Papua province, killing all three people on board, security authorities say.

The wreckage of the Twin Otter 300 operated by Rimbun Air was found in the jungle of Intan Jaya district following an aerial search, said provincial police spokesman Ahmad Musthofa Kamal.

The three people on board including the pilot and a technician were killed, he said.

“Search teams will retrieve the remains tonight, he said.

The aircraft was carrying food supplies and construction materials from Nabire district to Sugapa airport in Intan Jaya when it encountered poor weather, officials said.

A local military commander, Major Edi Dipramono, said a rebel attack was unlikely to have caused the crash.

“I can confirm that it wasn’t shot by the OPM,” he said, referring to the separatist Free Papua Movement.

Papua has been the scene of a low-level separatist insurgency since the 1960s, but violence has intensified in recent years.

Papuan rebels have in the past claimed to have shot down military aircraft.

Jungle-covered Papua relies on air transport in the absence of substantial road networks and accidents involving light aircraft are common.

-AAP

Topics:

Indonesia Papua plane crash
Follow Us

Live News

woolly mammoths
Bringing woolly mammoths back from extinction might not be such a bad idea – ethicists explain
home loan
How to get a home loan as a casual worker or freelancer
JobSeeker
OECD: Australia must raise ‘very low’ unemployment benefit
Humpback whales
‘Incredible phenomenon’ caught on film, as humpback whales migrate north
ME Bank
ME Bank faces 62 criminal charges over alleged misleading conduct
COVID-19 Victoria cases
Why Victoria is still months from its COVID-19 peak