WA detectives have charged a 60-year-old man with murder after searching his Midland home. Photo: AAP
West Australian homicide detectives have charged a 60-year-old man with murder after the body of an older man was found at a Perth apartment complex.

Police allege the 65-year-old man was violently killed at his Maylands apartment on August 24, a week before his body was discovered.

Detectives on Sunday arrested William Joseph Boothey and searched his Midland home.

He faced Perth Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear again next month.

WA Police homicide detective Chris Duke said it would be alleged the two men had lived in the same building for a period in 2017 and 2018.

“The deceased had his birthday on the 31st of August and hadn’t been in contact with anyone on that date, which raised concern amongst the people who know him,” Constable Duke told reporters.

“Police were contacted by the caretaker of the building, who located the deceased.”

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Guildford Road and Peninsula Road in Maylands on the morning of August 24.

-AAP

