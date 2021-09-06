News Man charged with Vic caravan park murder
A man has been charged with murder after an alleged stabbing at a Victorian caravan park. Photo: AAP
A man has been charged with murder after a man was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight at a Victorian caravan park.

Police were called to the caravan park in Dandenong South following reports of an altercation involving several people about 10pm on Saturday.

They found a man with stab wounds who died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital under police guard for a non-life-threatening injury.

He was on Sunday charged with murder and remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

-AAP

