Anti-lockdown activist charged in Vic

A Melbourne anti-lockdown activist has been charged with incitement.
Monica Smit, 31, filmed her arrest after she was stopped in her car in Brighton, in Melbourne’s south-east, on Tuesday.
Police confirmed on Wednesday a 31-year-old Pakenham woman had been charged following an investigation into allegations of online incitement of people to breach the Victorian chief health officer’s coronavirus directions.
After Ms Smit’s arrest on Tuesday, police searched homes in bayside Hampton and Pakenham, in the city’s outer south-east.
The woman has since been charged with two counts of incitement and three counts of breaching the chief health officer’s directions. She will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
-AAP