News Anti-lockdown activist charged in Vic
Updated:
Live

Anti-lockdown activist charged in Vic

Monica Smit, 31, was charged for incitement. Photo: Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A Melbourne anti-lockdown activist has been charged with incitement.

Monica Smit, 31, filmed her arrest after she was stopped in her car in Brighton, in Melbourne’s south-east, on Tuesday.

Police confirmed on Wednesday a 31-year-old Pakenham woman had been charged following an investigation into allegations of online incitement of people to breach the Victorian chief health officer’s coronavirus directions.

 

After Ms Smit’s arrest on Tuesday, police searched homes in bayside Hampton and Pakenham, in the city’s outer south-east.

The woman has since been charged with two counts of incitement and three counts of breaching the chief health officer’s directions. She will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

-AAP

Topics:

Anti-lockdown protests Victoria Police
Follow Us

Live News

scott morrison joe biden anzus
View from The Hill: Morrison yet to forge personal relationship with Biden as ANZUS turns 70
Anti-lockdown protester arrested
Scores of anti-lockdown arrests as protesters shut down Queensland parliament
pecans cholesterol
Eating pecan nuts ‘significantly improves’ cholesterol levels
Col Pearse overcomes lockdown to secure tearful bronze
michael-schumacher
September streaming guide: What to watch on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Amazon Prime and more
New South Wales Kerry Chant NSW presser August 31
NSW reports 1116 new local cases, four virus deaths