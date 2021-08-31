Vic confirms 76 new virus cases, as hospital numbers rise

Live

Victoria has confirmed 76 new coronavirus cases, including 45 linked to known COVID-19 outbreaks.

There are 841 active cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 of Tuesday’s cases are yet to be linked to existing outbreaks.

The number of cases that were infectious in the community is also yet to be reported. More information is expected later on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 people were tested on Monday, with 32,162 vaccine doses administered.

The state’s exposure site list has jumped above 1000, with nearly 150 sites added in the past day. They include train lines and a Port Melbourne school construction site.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients in Melbourne hospitals is on the rise.

There were 49 coronavirus cases in Victorian hospitals on Monday, an increase of five from the previous day. Of those, 15 are in intensive care and 11 on ventilators.

At least six people from Shepparton have been transferred to hospital in Melbourne.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said people were presenting to emergency as “critically unwell”.

“The Delta variant of the coronavirus is a really nasty virus,” he said.

“Somewhat surprisingly, their conditions at home are deteriorating really quickly.”

On Monday, chief health officer Brett Sutton said Victoria’s number of cumulative days with 50 infections or more was “relatively flat compared to how it took off in NSW”.

“We are hoping to see a trend, and maybe it’s stabilising over the past few days,” he said.

A decision on how long the state’s sixth lockdown will be extended will be announced in coming days.

