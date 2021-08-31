Two women die at home in Melbourne from coronavirus

Live

Two Victorian women diagnosed with COVID-19 have died at home in what are the state’s first deaths in 2021.

The state’s Department of Health revealed in a media release on Tuesday afternoon that a female in her 60s from Hume and a female in her 40s from Darebin had passed away at home.

‘‘We send our deepest condolences to the families and communities involved – and we will be working with them to give them the support and guidance they need over the coming days,’’ the statement read.

‘‘We know COVID-19 symptoms can rapidly worsen. If this is happening to you (or someone you know or live with) and help is required, please seek medical care. If it’s an emergency, call Triple Zero.

‘‘More information will be available as these matters are investigated.’’

There are 52 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria, with 16 cases in intensive care and 15 on ventilators.

Of the 76 local cases announced earlier on Tuesday, 45 have been linked to current outbreaks and cases.

17 are linked to MyCentre Childcare

9 are linked to the Shepparton outbreak

3 are linked to Millers Junction Shopping Centre Altona North

1 is linked to The Learning Sanctuary in Spotswood

1 is linked to St Kilda East

1 is linked to a legal office in Melbourne’s outer east

1 is linked to Al-Taqwa College

1 is linked to the retail warehouses in Fisherman’s Bend

And 11 cases are linked to existing cases without a known acquisition source.

The department said 36 of all local cases have been in isolation for the duration of their infectious periods.

Of the state’s 841 active cases: