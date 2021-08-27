News Another 79 local cases as Vic regional outbreak spreads
Victoria has confirmed 79 new virus cases.
Victoria has confirmed 79 more local COVID-19 cases as its regional outbreak spreads to another area.

State health authorities confirmed 53 of Friday’s cases were linked to known outbreaks, while the source of the remaining 26 is under investigation.

They did not disclose how many cases were infectious in the community.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 660.

About one in 10 of the state’s cases are in the regional Victorian town of Shepparton.

About 16,000 residents in the region, which has a population of 65,000, are believed to be self-isolating, forcing the closure of food distributors, supermarkets and pharmacies due to staff shortages.

On Thursday, Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said some local tier-one exposure sites, particularly those involving schools, could be downgraded early.

Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the state government was working with supermarkets to backfill staff from nearby regional stores and 400 food relief packs had been delivered to those in isolation.

There was also confirmation on Friday of the virus’s spread to the Murray River town of Echuca. The Echuca Community for the Aged’s Wharparilla Lodge home has gone into lockdown after a vaccinated worker tested positive for COVID.

Among more than 870 exposure sites across Victoria, there are new ones in Echuca. All of the state’s latest exposure sites can be found here.

On Thursday, Premier Daniel Andrews pleaded for Victorians not to delay testing, saying several new cases had experienced COVID-19 symptoms for a week or more.

In the past week, data shows only 40 per cent of symptomatic cases reported getting tested when symptoms first developed.

Mr Andrews said it was too early to say whether the statewide lockdown would lift on September 2.

-with AAP

