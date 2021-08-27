The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings that have killed US troops and innocent families waiting to escape Afghanistan.

At least 60 people are dead, including children, and scores more are in hospital after the twin attacks on crowds of people outside Kabul Airport.

The first explosion occurred near the Abbey Gate entrance to the airport and the second at or near the Baron Hotel near the entrance, the US has confirmed.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby described it as a “complex attack” that has resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties.

“A number of others are being treated for wounds,” Mr Kirby said.

“We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack…our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

The US is yet to confirm the death toll but said 12 Americans had been killed and 15 other troops wounded.

Estimates of the total dead and wounded differed, and were rising quickly.

The Morrison government said there were no Australian casualties.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australian forces departed Kabul after the decision to complete a final airlift on Thursday.

“It’s a horrible, horrible day,” he told the Nine Network on Friday.

“I just grieve, like every decent person would, at the loss of life and in particular for us, the loss of the American lives.”

One explosion went off in a crowd of people waiting to enter the airport, according to Adam Khan, an Afghan waiting nearby. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who lost body parts.

Western forces who have been facilitating the evacuation at the airport were quick to confirm no casualties among their number, including Turkey, the UK, Germany and Italy.

World leaders condemned the attacks.

“I can confirm there has been a barbaric terrorist attack, series of attacks in Kabul, on the airport or the crowds at the airport, in which members of the US military have very sadly lost their lives and there have been many Afghan casualties,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said talks with the Taliban about the situation were already underway.

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month.

Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul’s airport in the waning days of a massive airlift, as thousands of Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule continued to flock to the gates.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where an official said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But just days – or even hours for some nations – before the evacuation effort ends, few appeared to heed the call.