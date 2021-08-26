News Newcastle man charged over maskless vaccination visit
A man will face court accused of becoming violent and aggressive towards staff after going to a Newcastle pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccination without wearing a mask.

The man went to the pharmacy at Jesmond on Friday afternoon for the jab and was initially refused entry because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

He returned a short time later with an appropriate face covering but became verbally aggressive towards staff when he was asked for his details.

NSW Police said when the man was asked to leave he picked up a plastic bag of glass bottles and began swinging it at staff and customers, before leaving.

The 54-year-old was arrested on Wednesday at a house in Jesmond and charged with affray and failing to comply with a public health order.

He was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.

