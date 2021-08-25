News Medical staff, Danish captain honoured for saving Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020
Team captain Simon Kjaer and Denmark medical staff will receive the UEFA President’s Award after saving midfielder Christian Eriksen’s life at the European Championship in June.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital.

Denmark’s doctor and physio will be honoured for their quick thinking as well as Kjaer, who started CPR resuscitation on Eriksen.

“This year, the President’s Award transcends football,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

“It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.”

Eriksen has since had a type of pacemaker implanted that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

However, his future in the game is unclear, with regulations in Italy preventing the 29-year-old from playing for his club Inter Milan unless the device is removed.

“You did a fantastic job and saved my life,” Eriksen said in a message thanking the medical staff involved.

“Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my teammates in the Danish team for your support, both on 12 June and afterwards.”

-Reuters

