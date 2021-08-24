Vic records 50 COVID-19 cases, 10 unlinked

Live

Victoria has confirmed 50 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, as authorities race to bring the state’s worsening Delta outbreak under control.

The health department on Tuesday confirmed 40 cases were linked to known outbreaks, while the source of the remaining 10 infections are under investigation.

Thirty-nine cases were infectious in the community and not isolating.

It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 522.

Meanwhile, new rules around childcare and authorised workers came into effect overnight.

From 11.59pm on Monday only authorised workers can access childcare, kindergarten and early childhood services, with workforce permits required to leave home for work.

Workforce caps will apply across several industries including construction, abattoirs, meat, poultry and seafood processing.

In the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, 48,424 tests were processed and 29,810 Victorians received a vaccine dose at a state-run hub.

-AAP