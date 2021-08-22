News UK military says seven killed in chaos at Kabul airport
Updated:
Live

UK military says seven killed in chaos at Kabul airport

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A further seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the chaos around Kabul’s international airport, Britain’s military says.

The deaths come as a new, perceived threat from the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen US military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters.

Other aircraft have shot off flares on take-off, an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles targeting the planes.

The changes come as the US Embassy issued a new security warning on Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a US government representative.

Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant.

They said there have been no confirmed attacks as yet by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.

On Sunday, the British military acknowledged the seven deaths of civilians in the crowds in Kabul.

There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

-AAP

Topics:

Afghanistan Kabul airport
Follow Us

Live News

A school of jack fish in a spiral formation at Heron Island in the Great Barrier Reef. A visual metaphor for the spiralling crisis unfolding within our oceans and the need for concentrated efforts to protect marine ecosystems.
Great Barrier Reef snap beats these incredible images to take top photography gong
Crush fears at Kabul airport as Taliban rounds up ‘enemies’
Bronte Splashers Swimming Club members prepare to race at Bronte Pool on July 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Founded
From Bottega Veneta to Bondi Born, Kirstie Clements searches for the perfect swimsuit
conservatism alan kohler delta outbreak
Alan Kohler: Modern conservatism offers few answers for a pandemic
The ‘selfish’ protested or partied while we all faced the fallout of the worst outbreak
'Rutherford Falls' TV show
Rutherford Falls: A laugh-out-loud TV show about colonisation