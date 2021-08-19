News NSW Minister reveals he has Bell’s palsy condition
Victor Dominello says he was not winking at the cameraman during the press conference. Rather, he has Bell’s pallsy. Photo: AAP
NSW Customer Services Minister Victor Dominello has revealed he has Bell’s palsy – a condition that can cause one half of the face to droop.

Mr Dominello posted on social media after “a number of people commented on my droopy eye” after Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference where he spoke alongside Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

“Some people thought I was winking at the cameraman. Some thought I had a stroke.

“I have actually been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy,” he wrote.

Earlier this week he felt pain in his skull and on Wednesday he developed pins and needles on the right side of his tongue, but didn’t notice any droopiness around his eye.

“I only took it more seriously this afternoon – after a number of people sent me a screenshot of the press conference and others contacted my office prompting me to seek urgent medical advice.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out,” he said.

His diagnosis was a reminder to everyone to look after their health, even while most people are focused on the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

Bell’s palsy usually resolves on its own within six months.

