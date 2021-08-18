COVID-positive sex worker sparks alarm in Victoria

Live

Victorian health authorities have urged anyone who has used the services of a sex worker in St Kilda to get tested for coronavirus.

Health Minister Martin Foley said there was a recent COVID case in a sex worker who lives and works in the inner-Melbourne area.

“I stress there is no evidence of transmission having occurred because of this person’s sex work occupation but out of caution, we are asking that if you have employed a sex worker in the St Kilda area, you need to come forward and get tested,” Mr Foley said.

“No matter where you are, you need to come forward and get tested.

He was unable to confirm if the woman, who is now in quarantine, had been vaccinated.

Victoria had 24 more local virus cases on Wednesday, including 18 in isolation throughout their infectious period.

There are four cases – in the Melbourne suburbs of Glenroy, Altona North and Glen Eira – still under investigation.

Testing commander Jeroen Weimar said there were eight clear clusters in the state, which now has 246 active cases.

Of those, 15 cases are in the St Kilda, Caulfield North and Middle Park area – there is no clear link between them apart from the location.

“There is no connection bar anything apart from geography. We have within that cluster accountants, we have architects, we have a sex worker, we have members of the Orthodox Jewish community and a pizza guy who works in a pizza shop,” Mr Weimar said.

Health authorities believe there are cases missing that could link the infections.

“We’re really encouraging anybody who lives, works, or visits and actively uses that St Kilda area, please consider coming forward to get tested,” he said.

Vic clusters ‘clearer’: Weimar

Aside from the geographic outbreak in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, there are other clusters in Victoria that are becoming “clearer”, Mr Weimar said.

The most dominant cluster has 211 infections and is associated with an outbreak that started in Hobsons Bay, spread to Caroline Springs, to Melton, through some large schools and then into Glenroy.

Mr Weimar said those cases are all directly connected.

“[There are] significant numbers of people in isolation associated with that cluster. I’ll expect to continue to see cases coming out as those families and people continue to isolate over the coming days,” he said.

In a separate outbreak, there are eight cases in two households that have been linked to an outbreak in West Footscray.

That outbreak has in the past been referred to as a Maribyrnong case, but is actually in West Footscray.

There are then three cases associated with the City of Melbourne, which remain unlinked, and six associated with public housing at 480 Lygon Street, Carlton.

There are also some cases connected to Wyndham and a courier worker, with “probable” linkages.

Victoria has 12 COVID patients in hospital. They include two in intensive care – neither on a ventilator.

Of Victoria’s active cases, 56 under children younger than nine and a further 55 are aged 10-19.

Health authorities also announced the launch of a new campaign to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The ‘only a test can tell’ campaign targets anyone with symptoms. It will roll out across Victoria on Wednesday.