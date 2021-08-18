News Canberra confirms 22 new coronavirus cases
Updated:
Live

Live

Canberra has confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking its outbreak to 67 as the virus continues its spread across ACT schools.

All of Wednesday’s infections are linked to existing cases. Only four of the ACT’s total cases remain a mystery.

More than 8400 tests were conducted on Tuesday and 12,500 people are in quarantine.

New cases have been identified across schools including Harrison School, St Thomas Aquinas Primary School and the University of Canberra Senior Secondary College Lake Ginninderra.

Meanwhile, 15 cases are linked to Lyneham High School. Infections have also been recorded at other campuses including the Gold Creek School.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith noted an increase in the number of young people wanting to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Pharmacies dolled out about 700 AstraZeneca jabs on Tuesday.
More than 30,000 AstraZeneca jabs had been spread across more than 80 GPs.

The federal government is giving ACT pharmacies and GPs an additional 10,300 doses this week.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says it’s not the time to ease restrictions, particularly given Sydney’s 633 new locally acquired cases and three additional deaths.

Among Canberra’s outbreak is the 14-year-old daughter of Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher.

The chair of the parliamentary committee looking at Australia’s COVID-19 response feels angry the country has let its young people down.

“I look at Evie lying in her bed trying to fight this virus and I just can’t stop the feeling that we’ve let her down,” Senator Gallagher said.

“My son’s in the next room and I’m desperately hoping he’s not going to catch it.”

-AAP

ACT Coronavirus
