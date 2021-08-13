Qld records seven local virus cases

Live

Queensland has recorded seven new virus cases linked to the west Brisbane cluster as authorities reinforce warnings about travelling south of the border.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said each of the new cases was detected in home quarantine and spent no time in the community, as she called for “a clear plan for containment” from NSW.

“From Queensland’s point of view we are very concerned…about how the clusters are continuing to expand,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The last thing we want to see is this virus spread north.

“It is absolutely imperative that NSW contain this virus.”

Ms Palaszczuk is expecting an update on the situation in NSW at National Cabinet on Friday.

The warning comes with the reopening of Indooroopilly State School that was at the centre of the virus cluster in Brisbane’s west.

“I know it’s been an inconvenience to many families out there, but you have helped to keep Queensland safe,” Ms Palaszczuk said of the thousands of residents in home quarantine.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said it was “excellent news” and that the households remaining in quarantine had avoided further deaths.

“By the work they’ve done, they have actually saved lives. I can’t say how many lives, but there is no doubt in my mind they have saved lives by what they’ve done,” Dr Young said.

The Brisbane cluster is now at 137 cases.

One additional overseas acquired case was also reported.

-AAP