‘Very concerned’: Queenslanders urged to stay out of NSW

Queensland has confirmed 10 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus, with authorities on high alert as case numbers rise in neighbouring NSW.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all of the new cases in the Sunshine State were linked to the existing Indooroopilly cluster in Brisbane and all were in quarantine while infectious.

“Fantastic news, really happy with that,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We expect similar numbers over the next couple of days as the cluster keeps progressing.”

There are 15,334 Queenslanders in home quarantine and 155 active cases across the state.

Health authorities are expecting an increase to infections over the coming days as close contacts continue to get tested while in home quarantine.

Queensland Health has administered 16,226 vaccines in 24 hours, while at least 116,000 people have registered to get vaccinated in the state since Monday.

As case numbers stabilise in the Sunshine State, authorities are anxious about the burgeoning coronavirus outbreak in northern NSW “creeping” over the border.

“To Queenslanders, especially those on the border with NSW, we are very, very concerned about the situation and NSW,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“If we have to implement harder measures, we will. I am urging Queenslanders, do not go into NSW.”

Ms Palaszczuk said mayors of border communities would be contacted by herself and Deputy Premier Steven Miles to reinforce that message.

As of 12pm on Thursday, travellers from South Australia will be allowed to leave home quarantine with a negative test result.

The border with SA will also be reopened, but only for those arriving by plane, because of the situation in NSW.

Restrictions on travel from Victoria remain in place.

Pfizer vaccine error

Meanwhile, health authorities have apologised after an error in vaccine preparation meant six people may have received an “ultra low” dose of Pfizer at a hub north of Brisbane.

The mistake happened at the Kippa Ring Vaccination Centre on Saturday morning, and 66 people are being contacted as there is no way to know which of them received an insufficient dose.

It follows a similar incident in Rockhampton two weeks ago where 159 people were offered another vaccine after six people were given an ultra low dose of Pfizer.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said all those affected will again be offered another vaccine, and there was no clinical risk associated with a third dose of Pfizer.

“Of those 66,26 were receiving their first dose and 40 were receiving their second dose,” Dr Young said.

“Those affected will be offered a new appointment to receive a repeat dose to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The preparation process for Pfizer requires saline to be added to the vaccine vial, with each vial used for six doses.

On this occasion an initial review indicated one vial was used twice, indicating the doses drawn on the second use were over-diluted.

The error occurred within the first hour and a half of the clinic opening, and those vaccinated after 9.30am on August 7 have been told they are not affected.

An apology for “any distress caused” to the 66 people and their families was given by Metro North Hospital and Health Service Acting Chief Executive Jackie Hanson.

“I have received a full incident report which will allow me and my staff to better understand what needs to be done to improve our processes,” she said in a statement.

-With AAP