‘Tremendous’: Cairns set to leave lockdown as planned

Queenslanders have been delivered some “excellent news” on Wednesday, with Cairns to be released from lockdown as planned.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state posted four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 overnight, but all were in Brisbane’s west.

“Now, we have some excellent news today. So, first of all, we have four new cases, but they’re all locally linked to that Indooroopilly cluster, which is absolutely tremendous news,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said the new cases, which bring the total in that cluster to 120, are all linked to schools in the Brisbane area.

They include a person in their 40s who is a household contact of a Brisbane Boys Grammar School student.

The second case is a teenager who is a student at Brisbane Boys Grammar School. Dr Young said there are two other confirmed cases in that household.

The third case is a student at Ironside and the fourth case is a student at Brisbane Girls’ Grammar School.

Residents of Cairns, in the far north, will exit a snap three-day lockdown at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, with no fresh infections detected in the area.

Some restrictions will remain in place, bringing the far north into line with the rules in 11 local government areas in southeast Queensland.

That includes mandatory masks and QR check-ins, limits on visitors to the home and one per four square metres in venues.

Cairns and the neighbouring Aboriginal community of Yarrabah were ordered into the three-day lockdown at 4pm on Sunday after a taxi driver spent 10 days in the community while he was infectious.

On seven of those days the was behind the wheel of his cab, driving passengers around the city. He was not vaccinated.

Residents have been flocking to testing centres since news of the case broke on Sunday.

Authorities have determined the cabbie caught the virus from a marine pilot he took to the Cairns Airport on July 26.

They had mistakenly assumed he was infected later, explaining why the cabbie was not initially picked up as contact of the marine pilot.

The state has also launched a new mass vaccination hub at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

Ms Palaszczuk said the centre was fully booked on opening day, with 1500 jabs to be administered.

“I want to see Queenslanders come out and get vaccinated,” she said.

Dr Young said she wants 12-15 year olds with significant underlying health conditions to get vaccinated.

“The Children’s Hospital is managing that process,” she said.

“It’s really important that those children come forward and get vaccinated with Pfizer as soon as they’re able to register and get an appointment.”

