Brisbane baby dies in magpie swooping tragedy

A baby girl has died in a tragic accident after her mother tripped and fell while trying to escape a swooping magpie in a Brisbane park.

Five-month-old Mia was in her mother’s arms at Glindemann Park in Holland Park West on Sunday when a bird began to target them.

The little girl was critically injured after her mother fell on her in an attempt to avoid it.

She later died in hospital.

The accident has left the baby’s doting parents, identified by the family as Simone and Jacob, devastated.

The infant’s aunts – Katie, Sophie, Claudia and Steph – have written a heartfelt appeal for donations to help with the cost of her funeral.

“An absolute tragic and sudden accident occurred, where beautiful Mia, at only five young months of age, grew her little angel wings and left this world for the final time,” they wrote.

“Shattering everyone’s hearts, and crushing Jacob and Simone’s world in the blink of an eye where no day would ever be the same.”

The aunts said the accident had shattered the hearts of everyone in their family.

“No words can begin to describe the torture Jacob and Simone are going through. A life cut so short, much sooner than any one of us expected.”

They said Mia’s parents had not asked for anything, but the Gofundme campaign, which has a target of $50,000, would also allow them time off work to grieve.

“Jacob and Simone have not asked for anything but time, time to grieve the loss of their stunning little ray of sunshine.”

The campaign had raised more than $30,000 by Tuesday morning.

Two of Mia’s aunts are also seeking an exemption to travel to Queensland from interstate, with borders closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is expected to address the accident at a press conference on Tuesday. There are reports one resident who uses the same park had already complained about an overly aggressive bird.

Brisbane City Council standards chair Kim Marx told the ABC on Monday that the council had put up an exclusion zone at the site of the incident.

“This is an extremely tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family involved,” Cr Marx said.

“A number of signs warning about swooping birds were in place around the area where this incident occurred, and our officers have now installed several more.”

-with agencies