Accused quarantine escapee faces Qld court

A 24-year-old woman who allegedly forced open a glass hotel room door to flee quarantine on the Gold Coast has faced court.

Jessica Lee Heath appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court by videolink on Monday after police found her in Caboolture on the weekend.

Ms Heath was placed into quarantine by police when she allegedly attempted to enter Queensland on July 31 after travelling from a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW.

She allegedly broke out of the Gold Coast hotel quarantine room and travelled to Caboolture, north of Brisbane.

Ms Heath was found on Saturday in Centenary Lakes Park and arrested on charges of failing to comply with health orders, wilful damage and stealing and separate bail breach offences.

She appeared by videolink on Monday while remaining in custody until her quarantine period is over.

Ms Heath’s matters were adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court on August 24 – when she was already due to appear other charges – on the understanding she would plead guilty, the court was told.

If she decides to plead not guilty the new charges would return to Brisbane Magistrates Court.

Ms Heath earlier tested negative to COVID-19, but was to be tested again after her arrest.

-AAP