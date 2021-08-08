News Bus accident in western Turkey kills 15 people, injures at least 17
A passenger bus has tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 15 people. Photo: AP
Fifteen people have been killed after a bus veered off a major road and overturned in western Turkey.

The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 17 other people who were injured in the crash on Sunday and were being treated in five hospitals.

It said the incident happened at 4.40am local time.

Emergency services declared 11 people dead at the scene.

Four others died later in hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

Turkey
