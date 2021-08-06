Live

Queensland has confirmed 10 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus on Friday, with health authorities optimistic that the lockdown will end as planned.

All of the new cases are household contacts of existing cases in the Indooroopilly cluster, bringing the Brisbane Delta outbreak to 89 infections.

The new cases emerged after more than 48,000 tests in the 24 hours to 6am on Friday with an outbreak centred on schools at Indooroopilly, Spring Hill and St Lucia, on the north bank of the Brisbane River.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said two of the 10 new cases were infectious in the community for one day each, raising hopes an eight-day lockdown of the southeast will end on Sunday.

“Queensland, you are doing an amazing job, an amazing job,” Mr Miles said.

“You are getting tested, you are staying home, you are wearing your masks, you are doing the right thing. I’ve never been more proud to be a Queenslander than I am when I see these fantastic results.

“All the indications are that it is working, we just need to keep it up. It is too soon to say what will happen over the next few days and whether we will be able to ease restrictions on Sunday.”

Five of the cases are linked to Ironside State School, three are linked to Indooroopilly State High School and two are linked to Brisbane boys Grammar School.

Chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young was also optimistic and said she had genuine hope that the lockdown will lift on Sunday as planned, as long as people keep following the rules.

“Yes, this is very encouraging news that we only have those 10 cases, five of them are children, five of them are adults,” Dr Young said.

She said it is “very reassuring” that they spent limited time in the community, but urged residents to continue wearing masks and staying home unless it is essential to leave.

“I genuinely am hopeful that we will be able to lift this on Sunday, but if we don’t do all those things that will make it really difficult to lift Sunday and then, going forward, we are going to have to be incredibly cautious,” she said.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath echoed the positivity, saying the limited chance of those household contacts passing on the virus was “great news” for Queensland.

“To know that eight of the 10 new cases today have been in the community for zero days infectious is fantastic and only two of the others had one day in the

community infectious,” Ms D’Ath said.

There are 8594 people in home quarantine and the Premier said they had been described as “lockdown legends”.

“They are indeed Queensland’s lockdown legends keeping us all safe,” he said.

He also said the sixth lockdown in Victoria meant hot spot travel restrictions would return.

That means from 1am on Sunday, anyone arriving in the Sunshine State from Victoria will have to go into 14-day self-funded hotel quarantine.

-with AAP