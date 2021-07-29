Live

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 8.2 has struck the Alaska Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings in the region, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports on loss of property or life.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake, which struck at 10.15pm local time on Wednesday, was at a depth of 35 kilometres.

In Alaska, the National Tsunami Warning Centre (NTWC) issued warnings for southern parts, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass.

It also issued a “tsunami watch” for the US state of Hawaii.

JUST IN – Tsunami alert triggered following the powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska, the most significant earthquake worldwide since 2018, and strongest in North America since 1965. pic.twitter.com/oXrvU771dQ — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the possibility of a tsunami threat to Hawaii and the US Pacific territory of Guam was being investigated.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency was investigating whether there was a possibility of a tsunami hitting Japan, the public broadcaster NHK said.

Authorities in New Zealand also said they were assessing if there was any danger to coastal regions.

The US NTWC said it was evaluating the level of tsunami danger for other US and Canadian Pacific coastal areas.

The tremor struck about 91 kilometres east-southeast of Perryville in Alaska.

It was about 800 kilometres from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city.

It was followed by seven aftershocks, two of them above magnitude 6.0, according to USGS.