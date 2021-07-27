Four-week extension of Sydney lockdown expected from Friday

The lockdown in Greater Sydney is expected to be extended for another four weeks from Friday after case numbers hit a new peak on Tuesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has promised to provide a roadmap for the easing of restrictions after July 30, the lockdown’s nominal end, as soon as Wednesday.

Various media reports on Tuesday night have tipped the extension of lockdown, which is now in its fifth week, after a crisis cabinet meeting.

The expected announcement will dictate that construction work will resume in non-hotspot areas from Saturday.

Those in local government areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission will not be permitted to work.

A singles bubble will also be introduced, while cabinet was considering rapid antigen testing for Year 12 students and essential workers.

⚠️PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT – VENUES OF CONCERN⚠️ NSW Health has been notified of a number of new and updated venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/YgQIcEuHz9 — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 27, 2021

Australians were told earlier on Tuesday to expect more COVID-related deaths in New South Wales as the state struggles to contain its outbreak of the highly infectious Delta strain.

Another 172 locally acquired cases and two virus-related deaths were reported on Monday as a five-storey apartment block in Blacktown was plunged into lockdown and the state’s Health Minister warned that more deaths were likely.

The death toll from the outbreak has risen to 10, with the deaths of two women in their 80s (initially reported as a woman and a man) confirmed on Tuesday.

There are 169 COVID-19 cases in NSW hospitals. They include 46 people in intensive care, 19 of them on ventilation.

“You have to assume the more people who get the virus the more deaths we will have,” Brad Hazzard said.

The outbreak reached a new daily high with 172 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday – up from 145 the previous day.

At least 79 of those people were active in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

The source of infection for 87 cases is under investigation, with 85 linked to a known case or cluster.

Do you live in the Greater Sydney area and travel more than 50kms outside of Greater Sydney for work?

You must have a COVID-19 test every 7 days. You do not need to wait for your COVID-19 test results before going to or staying at work. #StayhomeNSW pic.twitter.com/loeTuUWMpt — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 27, 2021

Elsewhere in NSW, there was good news for the 60,000 residents of three regional towns placed into lockdown last week.

The stay-at-home order imposed on Orange City Council, Blayney Shire Council and Cabonne Shire Council areas will be lifted at 12.01am on Wednesday, NSW Health said.

The towns were locked down after a visiting Sydney delivery driver infected a local factory worker, who then attended multiple venues.

“There has been no further transmission of COVID-19 detected in the region,” NSW Health said.

