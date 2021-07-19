Race-baiting pundit Katie Hopkins deported

Live

Racist far-right commentator Katie Hopkins has been deported after flouting Australia’s quarantine laws.

Hopkins was brought to Australia by Network Seven to join its reality television program Big Brother.

But she was dumped from the show after boasting about deliberating breaking hotel quarantine rules.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews described the behaviour as shameful and cancelled Hopkins’ visa.

“It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown and it’s just unacceptable behaviour,” Ms Andrews said on Monday.

“Personally, I’m very pleased she’ll be leaving.”

By Monday afternoon, Hopkins was reportedly on her way back to Britain.

NSW Police confirmed they had helped Australian Border Force transfer a woman to Sydney International Airport following the cancellation of her visa. She was bound for Britain, police said.

They also confirmed police attached to hotel quarantine had been notified of an alleged breach of public health orders at a Sydney hotel last Friday.

“Following inquiries, a 46-year-old woman was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice for not wear face covering yesterday (Sunday, July 18),” a NSW Police statement said.

Earlier, Ms Andrews appeared to blame the NSW government for Hopkins coming to Australia, with her entry granted on the basis of economic benefit.

But the federal government is ultimately responsible for issuing visas.

Questions have been raised over how Hopkins was allowed into the country.

She has described migrants as cockroaches, labelled Islam repugnant and called for a “final solution” in response to a terror attack.

During a round of television interviews, Ms Andrews was repeatedly pressed on how Hopkins was deemed a person of good character.

“She’s clearly not someone that we want to keep in this country for a second longer than we have to,” Ms Andrews said.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said film and television production companies routinely submitted visa applications.

Mr Hazzard said so long as arriving passengers entered the country safely, covered their own quarantine costs and did not take the place of returning Australians, their requests were usually granted.

He was also shocked by Hopkins’ behaviour.

“To think she could think the measures we are taking to keep our community safe can be treated with such juvenile, imbecilic behaviour is mind-boggling,” Mr Hazzard said.

“To think that she thinks it is acceptable to put our staff at risk, and to put our broader community at risk, is completely abhorrent.

“I hope she is on the first plane back.”

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was also among the critics, telling Hopkins to “pack your bongos and get out of the country”.

“People can’t just come in and flout our laws,” Mr Joyce said on Sunday.

“If you do flout them, then pack up your bags and get out, go, we don’t want you here.”

-with AAP