Formula One slams racist abuse aimed at Hamilton

Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA have issued a joint statement condemning online racist abuse aimed at Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton was targeted following his crash with rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap of Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion delivered a superb comeback drive in his Mercedes to record his eighth win on home soil, while Verstappen was taken to hospital following the 305km/h shunt.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team said he was released from hospital at 10pm on Sunday night “without major injuries”.

The joint statement read: “During, and after, yesterday’s British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

“Formula One, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

#F1 – Joint statement from Formula 1, the FIA and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team: https://t.co/990rCopD0W — FIA (@fia) July 19, 2021

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty for the accident with Verstappen after the stewards adjudged him to be “predominantly at fault”.

Last week, Hamilton issued a social media post after Marcus Rashford, Jordan Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley.

He wrote: “The racial abuse on social media towards our players after yesterday’s game is unacceptable. This sort of ignorance has to be stopped.

“Tolerance and respect for players of colour should not be conditional. Our humanity should not be conditional.”

-AAP