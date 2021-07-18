Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in athletes’ village

Live

Tokyo Olympics organisers have reported the first COVID-19 cases among competitors residing in the athletes’ village, as its population swells ahead of the start of the pandemic-hit Games.

Two athletes from the same country and competing in the same sport staying in the village in the Harumi waterfront district tested positive for the virus, organisers said without providing further details.

Organisers on Sunday reported 10 new cases connected to the Olympics, including a third athlete who was not staying in the village, down from 15 new cases a day earlier.

An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and has been isolated.

Since 1 July more than 18.000 games participants arrived from overseas. All of them had at least 2 negative tests before arrival. When they arrived, they had another test. When they are here, there is a strict testing regime in place. – Pierre Ducrey, IOC OG Operations Director. — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) July 18, 2021

Ryu Seung-min, who won the Olympic table tennis gold in men’s singles in 2004, was diagnosed with the virus after landing at Narita International Airport on Saturday.

“The IOC has been informed about the positive COVID-19 test result of IOC member Ryu Seung-min upon arrival in Japan,” an IOC spokesperson said.

“He is currently in the isolation facility, where he will stay until the Japanese authorities decide that he is able to leave his room.

“The IOC is relieved to hear that all protocols have been properly followed, which led to the detection of the case. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

When there is a positive COVID 19 case – it means action. There is a clear procedure to identify close contacts. A case is not just data in a spread sheet but leads to action, including immediate follow-up testing. – Christophe Dubi, IOC Olympic Games Exec Director #Tokyo2020 — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) July 18, 2021

Olympics organisers on Saturday reported the first case of COVID-19 at the athletes’ village, along with 14 other new cases connected to the Games, raising fresh doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” event.

Ryu, who is part of the IOC’s athletes’ commission, said he had tested negative twice before travelling to Japan.

“I am completely asymptomatic, which probably has to do with the fact that I am vaccinated,” South Korean media quoted Ryu as saying in a social media post which was subsequently deleted.

Organisers say since July 1, 55 people linked to the Olympics have reported positive tests.

The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house 11,000 Olympic athletes and thousands of other support staff.

Tokyo recorded 1410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest in six months.

It was the 28th straight day that cases were higher than seven days previous.

The Olympics will open on Friday under a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures. The emergency order lasts until August 22.

The Olympics close on August 8.

