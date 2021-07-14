Victoria has recorded one locally acquired COVID-19 case as health authorities race to get on top of the movements of a trio of furniture removalists who made their way across the state.

Health authorities confirmed the case was a primary close contact and was in isolation.

The case comes as 33,000 people were tested and 14,989 doses of vaccine were administered at state-run sites during the past 24 hours.

There is also one case of a returned traveller from overseas in hotel quarantine.

CCTV has helped identify two new exposure sites, the Caltex Kalkallo and Hungry Jack’s Kalkallo, both on the Hume Highway, were added as ‘Tier 1″ sites overnight.

Anyone who visited the venues, including the petrol pumps and toilets, between 9.07am and 10.06am on Thursday are required to immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

It’s not yet known if the exposure sites are linked to a Victorian who drove home from NSW on Thursday, or the three removalists who travelled from Sydney through Victoria to SA last week.

State health authorities are expected to give an update later on Wednesday.

Three members of the Victorian’s family, who live in the local government area of Hume, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The family had red zone permits to return to Victoria, meaning they have been required to self-isolate at home since their arrival.

One family member, however, visited a Coles supermarket in Craigieburn and Metro petrol station in Broadmeadows, the latter now a tier-one exposure site.

The removalists made a drop-off at a family home in Craigieburn and a pick-up at the Ariele Apartments in Maribyrnong on Thursday.

Both households who came into contact with the removalists – a family of five and a family of four – are isolating and have tested negative so far.

Up to 200 people at the apartment complex are also required to self-isolate for 14 days.

The removalists then visited the McDonald’s and Mobil on the Western Freeway at Ballan, with one taking a shower at the petrol station. Both sites have been listed as tier-one exposure sites from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday July 8.

It is believed the men slept in their truck before driving to Adelaide on Friday morning July 9.

Economic support package

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new federal support package following the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney that has infected almost 700 people and claimed the lives of two.

The package will be jointly funded by the Commonwealth and NSW and offered to other states and territories if they have to impose extended lockdowns.

It was not received warmly by the Victorian government, which only received federal support during its fourth lockdown after repeated requests.

“Victorians are rightly sick and tired of having to beg for every scrap of support from the federal government,” a spokesperson for the premier’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It shouldn’t take a crisis in Sydney for the Prime Minister to take action but we are seeing the same double standard time and time again. His job is not to be the Prime Minister for NSW.”

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ABC’s 7.30 program people were “sick” of Premier Daniel Andrews’ “whingeing and his politicking of the crisis”.

“Victoria was offered a 50-50 split and decided to reject it. Now we’ve put in place a system with NSW that can be extended and expanded to other states should they incur a lengthy lockdown,” he said.

-with AAP