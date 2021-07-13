News 2.6 million and counting, Indonesia reports record COVID-19 cases

2.6 million and counting, Indonesia reports record COVID-19 cases

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Indonesia has reported a record increase of coronavirus infections as authorities unveiled plans to order liquid oxygen and tens of thousands of concentrators from abroad to treat patients suffering from the disease.

The South-East Asian nation is fighting a devastating new virus outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant that has stretched parts of the health system to breaking point.

The COVID-19 task force announced 47,899 new cases, the sixth daily record in the past 10 days and up about sevenfold from a month ago, with total infections now topping 2.6 million.

It also reported 864 new deaths on Tuesday, taking total fatalities to more than 68,000.

With hospitals overflowing in parts of densely populated Java island, demand for medical oxygen had outstripped production capacity of just over 1700 tonnes a day, said Health Minister Budi Gunadai Sadikin.

“What happened was a significant increase. What used to be 400 tonnes, now it’s 2000 tonnes,” Budi told a parliamentary hearing.

He said nine provinces had reported hospital bed occupancy above 80 per cent, including Jakarta and West Java.

The government was in talks with industry about letting authorities have their excess capacity, as well as looking at imports, Budi said.

With many Indonesians unable to get hospital beds, independent data group Lapor COVID-19 says 453 people have died from the coronavirus in self-isolation since June.

Senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said President Joko Widodo had ordered ministers to take action over the oxygen situation,

Luhut told CNBC Indonesia the country was importing 40,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen and more than 40,000 concentrators from the United States, China and Japan to allow people with milder cases to treat themselves at home.

“When they are healed, they can be returned and shared with others,” said Luhut.

“The president has ordered us to look into the worst-case scenario,” he added.

-Reuters

Topics:

Coronavirus Indonesia
Follow Us

Trending Now

travel refunds coronavirus
Calls for reform as consumers denied refunds for trips cancelled due to COVID
business loan application how to apply
Applying for a business loan? Here are some pointers
Queensland state of origin
Queensland feeling the blues as State of Origin reaches its climax
Scott Morrison on vaccines and hotel quarantine
Anthony Albanese: Scott Morrison had two jobs – and bungled them both
A healthy lunchbox
Just ‘swap it’: Parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options
help for mental health in lockdown
Keep your mental health in check during Sydney’s lockdown