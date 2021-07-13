News Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges in Myanmar court

Aung San Suu Kyi faces new charges in Myanmar court

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces four additional charges alleging corruption. Photo: AP
Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing four additional charges, filed in a court in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, a member of her legal team says.

Ms Suu Kyi’s team had little information about the additional charges but said they involved allegations of corruption, Min Min Soe told Reuters on Monday.

Ms Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a February 1 coup, is on trial in the capital Naypyitaw and has been charged also in a Yangon court, accused of breaches of the Official Secrets Act.

