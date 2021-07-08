News Man in court on arson, sparkler charges after $6 million warehouse burns
Updated:

A man accused of burning down a Melbourne warehouse has been charged with possession of explosives. Photo: AAP
A man accused of burning down a Melbourne warehouse in a $6 million arson attack has been charged with possession of explosives, described as party sparklers.

Jayden Tune, 30, is charged with arson over a major blaze at a South Melbourne warehouse earlier this year.

The property went up in flames at close to midnight on May 5 and took about 50 firefighters to extinguish.

Mr Tune is accused of intentionally destroying the property, valued a $6 million.

The Parkville man is also facing explosives charges, accused of storing an unauthorised explosive, described by police as “generic party sparkler material broken up into small units”.

A further charge of making a false document alleges he used the personal details of another person for financial gain.

He faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer Anthony Maselli said Mr Tune was withdrawing from ice.

Mr Tune is due back in court on October 13.

-AAP

Crime Fire
