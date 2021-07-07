Haitian President Jovenel Moise has been assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister says, calling it a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act”.

First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalised following the overnight attack, interim Premier Claude Joseph said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Caribbean nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Mr Moise.

“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti,” Mr Joseph said in a statement from his office.

“Democracy and the republic will win.”

#UPDATE Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated Wednesday at his home by a commando, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country. pic.twitter.com/2t3pzY24ht — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2021

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the streets were largely empty in the Caribbean nation’s capital of Port-au-Prince, but some people ransacked businesses in one area.

Mr Joseph said police have been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Petionville and will be sent to other areas.

He condemned the assassination as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act”. He said some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but offered no further explanation.

Deepening troubles

Haiti’s economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60 per cent of the population makes less than $US2 ($2.70) a day.

These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.

Mr Moise, who was 53, had been ruling by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections, which led to Parliament being dissolved.

Opposition leaders have accused him of seeking to increase his power, including approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.

In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021.

Mr Moise and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.

Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.

The Dominican Republic said it was closing the border it shares with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola.

The US Embassy said in a statement it would be closed on Wednesday due to the “ongoing security situation”.

The United States had on June 30 condemned what it described as a systematic violation of human rights, fundamental freedoms and attacks on the press in Haiti, urging the government to counter a proliferation of gangs and violence.

-with Reuters