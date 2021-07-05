News School holiday tragedy as swimmer dies on NSW south coast, girl pulled to safety
Updated:

School holiday tragedy as swimmer dies on NSW south coast, girl pulled to safety

A man has died and a nine-year-old girl has been pulled to safety after reports the pair went missing after swimming at a beach on the NSW south coast.

Police said emergency services were called to Surf Beach at Batemans Bay about 1pm on Monday.

Following a search, a man, aged 48, and a girl, aged 9, were pulled from the ocean by Surf Lifesaving NSW near Surf Beach.

NSW Ambulance paramedics performed CPR on the unresponsive man, however, he died at the scene.

He is yet to be formally identified.

The girl was taken to Batemans Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from South Coast Police District attended and will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.

More to come

