News Bodies of three fishermen found off Wollongong coast in NSW

Bodies of three fishermen found off Wollongong coast in NSW

Search crews with assistance from PolAir located the men's upturned boat on Sunday afternoon. Photo: AAP/NSW Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

The bodies of three fishermen have been pulled from the sea after their runabout flipped off Wollongong, south of Sydney.

Worried family members raised the alarm about 6am on Sunday when the men, all from the Wollongong area, failed to return from a fishing trip.

They’d set off in a 4.6-metre runabout from Wollongong’s Bellambi boat ramp on Saturday afternoon.

The first body was found at Corrimal Beach, to the south of the boat ramp, about mid-morning.

The other two and the overturned boat were located a few hours later, east of the boat ramp.

Police have not named the men – two aged in their 40s, and one in his 20s – and have not said if they are related.

“I don’t know if they were experienced but they’ve been out at that location several times before,” Wollongong Police Acting Inspector Jayson Joerdens told reporters.

It’s not known what caused the vessel to flip.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Josh Frydenberg deficit
Alan Kohler: The Liberals have become the party of deficits. Good
Michael Pascoe: Scott Morrison’s double failure on returning Australians
The Stats Guy: The 2021 Intergenerational Report’s unstated prescription for Australia’s future
Landslide flattens coastal town in Japan, search for 20 missing people
Car park rorts government funding
‘Sports rorts on steroids’: Labor, Auditor-General slam government’s latest secretive grants scandal
Scott Morrison
From ‘carpark rorts’ to the vaccine rollout: What Scott Morrison’s latest debacles have in common