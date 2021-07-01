A senior NSW police officer has been fined for flouting public health orders and not wearing a face mask inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Sydney’s north.

Police received information that the 53-year-old superintendent had breached the public health order on Wednesday at Mount Colah McDonald’s.

The officer was issued with a $200 penalty infringement notice on Thursday.

NSW Police said there were 65 penalty infringement notices issued on Wednesday, 52 of which were for failing to wear a fitted face covering.

Just days beforehand, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was fined $200 for flouting the same rule in the Northern Tablelands.

He was dobbed in to Crime Stoppers by a member of the public who spotted him – without a mask – paying for fuel inside a service station in Armidale.

Mr Joyce admitted the fine on Sky News on Monday night.

“The other day, I went into the Caltex service station. I was going to the airport, I forgot to get fuel for [his partner] Vikki [Campion],” Mr Joyce told host Alan Jones.

“I filled the car up with fuel, went in, 30 seconds later, $200 it cost me because I didn’t wear one of these,” he said, waving a face mask.

Mr Joyce added “that’s life”.

Also on Monday, NSW Police revealed they had fined two “naked sunbathers” for breaching the state’s lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the pair were rescued by SES crews after getting lost, nude, in the bush of Royal National Park.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Mr Fuller said.

“They were startled by a deer, ran into the national forest, national park, and got lost.

“Not only did they require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1000.”

The men made emergency calls for help about 6pm Sunday after they got lost. The SES, NSW Ambulance, police helicopter and Police Rescue were all sent to help find them.

It comes as Premier Gladys Berejiklian warns the lockdown will fail unless Sydney-siders take the rules more seriously.

“People going about their business, shopping and interacting with others is causing the virus to continue to circulate and we can’t have that,” Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday.

Police have appealed to the community to keep reporting anyone they suspect is breaking the rules, urging the public to contact Crime Stoppers to make confidential tip-offs.

-with AAP