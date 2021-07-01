News NSW Police officer busted without mask at Sydney McDonald’s
Updated:

NSW Police officer busted without mask at Sydney McDonald’s

victoria covid mcdonalds
A police officer has been fined for not wearing a mask at a McDonald's in NSW. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Voiced by Amazon Polly

A senior NSW police officer has been fined for flouting public health orders and not wearing a face mask inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Sydney’s north.

Police received information that the 53-year-old superintendent had breached the public health order on Wednesday at Mount Colah McDonald’s.

The officer was issued with a $200 penalty infringement notice on Thursday.

NSW Police said there were 65 penalty infringement notices issued on Wednesday, 52 of which were for failing to wear a fitted face covering.

Just days beforehand, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was fined $200 for flouting the same rule in the Northern Tablelands.

He was dobbed in to Crime Stoppers by a member of the public who spotted him – without a mask – paying for fuel inside a service station in Armidale.

Mr Joyce admitted the fine on Sky News on Monday night.

“The other day, I went into the Caltex service station. I was going to the airport, I forgot to get fuel for [his partner] Vikki [Campion],” Mr Joyce told host Alan Jones.

“I filled the car up with fuel, went in, 30 seconds later, $200 it cost me because I didn’t wear one of these,” he said, waving a face mask.

Mr Joyce added “that’s life”.

Also on Monday, NSW Police revealed they had fined two “naked sunbathers” for breaching the state’s lockdown rules.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the pair were rescued by SES crews after getting lost, nude, in the bush of Royal National Park.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Mr Fuller said.

“They were startled by a deer, ran into the national forest, national park, and got lost.

“Not only did they require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1000.”

The men made emergency calls for help about 6pm Sunday after they got lost. The SES, NSW Ambulance, police helicopter and Police Rescue were all sent to help find them.

It comes as Premier Gladys Berejiklian warns the lockdown will fail unless Sydney-siders take the rules more seriously.

“People going about their business, shopping and interacting with others is causing the virus to continue to circulate and we can’t have that,” Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday.

Police have appealed to the community to keep reporting anyone they suspect is breaking the rules, urging the public to contact Crime Stoppers to make confidential tip-offs.

-with AAP

Topics:

Coronavirus NSW Police
Follow Us

Trending Now

Princess Diana statue brings together brothers
William and Harry reunite to unveil statue in Diana’s memory
Pharmacies are still waiting for vaccine doses
‘Exhausted and frustrated’ pharmacies ready to vaccinate Australians, but still waiting for doses
superannuation age pension piggy bank
New ATO tool to help members choose a better super fund
Josh Frydenberg deficit
Alan Kohler: The Liberals have become the party of deficits. Good
How to get kids to eat more vegetables
How to get young kids to eat vegetables? Give them bigger portions
NBN fastest speed is Optus
Choosing an NBN plan? Smaller internet providers are challenging big telcos on speeds, ACCC says