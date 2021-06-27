Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ wife says she thought he was going to die after fracturing his spine and breaking several ribs in a fall.

The couple released a video on social media ahead of his return to work on Monday, describing how Mr Andrews slipped on stairs while getting ready for work at a Mornington Peninsula holiday rental on March 9.

“As I put my foot on to the first step. I knew I was in trouble. I didn’t really connect with the step it just slid straight off, I became airborne almost,” Mr Andrews says in the four-and-a-half-minute video.

“Then all I can hear is just this almighty crunch.

“When I heard the crunch, I knew. I thought this is serious, we’re in trouble here.”

Before I come back to work tomorrow, I thought I would share what happened. In my own words. pic.twitter.com/RkJcvPTYyu — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) June 27, 2021