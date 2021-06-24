West Australian health authorities say a woman has died in a Perth hospital overnight on Thursday, and they are providing her vaccine history to the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

It is understood she received a COVID vaccination earlier this month and was admitted to hospital this week.

It is not yet clear whether her death is linked to the vaccine.

Sources told the ABC the death was not linked to a blood clot, but the TGA will investigate whether it could have been caused by the potential side effect of a vaccine.

The woman, who was in her 60s and from WA, died at Royal Perth Hospital.

“WA Health is aware of a death overnight of a woman in a Perth metropolitan hospital,” the statement said.

“Information related to the person’s vaccination history will be provided to the TGA. WA Health is not in a position to comment further at this time.

“Western Australia continues to follow Commonwealth advice on vaccination from AHPPC, ATAGI and the TGA.

“Anyone who has concerns with vaccination should seek advice from their GP based on their medical history.”

In a brief statement, WA Health said it could not provide any further information.

More to come