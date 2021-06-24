More than 80 fire and rescue units are on the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami, Florida, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department says.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBC’s Today show at least one person had died and 10 were injured.

“My police chief has told me that we transported two people to the hospital this morning at least and one has died. We treated 10 people on the site,” Mr Burkett said.

NBCMiami also had video footage of rescuers pulling a boy alive from the rubble.

An image posted on Miami Beach Police’s Twitter account showed a tangle of rubble with debris spilling down from what was left of the balconies of the building.

“MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting,” the police said.

The reason for the collapse, which occurred about 2am local time, is unknown.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments,” the department said.

The Miami Herald reports the 12-storey condominium tower, which is part of Champlain Towers, is an oceanside condo built in 1981 with more than 100 units.

“We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sergeant Marian Cruz of Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

“What I can tell you is the building is 12 floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed.”

Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said the building was beginning its 40-year recertification, and the building’s roof was being redone, but it is unknown if any construction activity contributed to the disaster.

Fire and rescue officials said the disaster remained “cause unknown”, the Miami Herald reported.

Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.

Police blocked nearby roads, and scores of fire and rescue vehicles, ambulances and police cars swarmed the area.

Officials have not yet commented on how many people are hurt, but a firefighter on the scene could be heard saying there are multiple casualties.

-with AAP, agencies