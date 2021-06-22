UEFA rejects request to illuminate Munich stadium in rainbow colours

Munich’s Allianz Arena will not be illuminated in rainbow colours for Thursday morning’s Euro 2020 Group F match between Germany and Hungary, European soccer’s main governing body said on Tuesday.

In a statement, UEFA said it had to decline the request from the Munich city council given its political message in response to a Hungarian law, stressing that it is ‘‘a politically and religiously neutral organisation’’.

However, the ruling body suggested the stadium be lit up in rainbow colours next week or on the gay pride day in July, saying it supports efforts to defend diversity.

Other German stadiums in Frankfurt and Cologne are planning to light up rainbow illuminations during the match, according to FC Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, which is being staged at 5am on Thursday, AEST.

The Munich city council explicitly said the request was aimed to show solidarity with Hungary’s increasingly marginalised LGBTQI+ community.

Last week, the ultra-nationalist Hungarian government, which has an absolute majority in Parliament, passed controversial regulation that prohibits, among other things, talking about homosexuality in school.

The move is considered homophobic by the opposition and international NGOs.