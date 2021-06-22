News Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup to be restricted to vaccinated fans
Updated:

Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup to be restricted to vaccinated fans

Only fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Qatar will only allow people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend next year’s World Cup and is in talks to secure one million doses in case global immunisation efforts lag.

The Gulf Arab state hosts the four-week tournament in November 2022 and the president of global soccer body FIFA has said the matches would be held in full stadiums.

Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told newspapers that while most countries were expected to have vaccinated their citizens by then, Qatar was still taking measures to ensure a successful event.

“We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in order to immunise and vaccinate some of those coming to Qatar,” he said in remarks also carried by state news agency QNA without identifying the firm.

It was not immediately clear how those vaccines would be offered.

Most coronavirus vaccines require two doses administered weeks apart.

Qatari officials had earlier said they hoped to hold a coronavirus-free tournament and planned to make vaccinations available to attendees not already immunised.

Qatar is inoculating its citizens and residents with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

It has administered at least 2.8 million doses, enough to vaccinate about 50.8 per cent of its population, according to a Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

Sheikh Khalid said the 2021 Arab Cup, which Doha is hosting in December, would reflect Qatar’s preparedness to host major tournaments.

He said a large number of stadiums had been completed and work continued on three stadiums including Lusail Stadium, which will host the final match of World Cup 2022 and was now 90 per cent complete.

Topics:

2022 FIFA World Cup Coronavirus Qatar
Follow Us

Trending Now

Healthy coffee amount
Three cups a day: The sweet spot for coffee’s health benefits
Tipping extra money into super will reduce your tax bill. Here’s what you need to know
Films to see in 2021 in Australian cinemas
Bring out the popcorn: The best films set to roar into cinemas in the second half of 2021
scott morrison cornwall
Expat anger as Scott Morrison defends secret UK family tour as ‘pretty innocent’
Telstra
Telstra, Optus and Vodafone prices soar after $15 billion mega merger: ACCC
Best value home renovations for property sale
Home renovations: How to get the best value to get a property sale ready