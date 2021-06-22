News Daughter of surgeon Charlie Teo ‘free’ after charges withdrawn
Updated:

Charges against the daughter of surgeon Charlie Teo have been dropped.
The dangerous driving case against Nicola Teo has been withdrawn before a trial. Photo: AAP
The daughter of renowned neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has been spared a criminal trial after the dangerous driving case against her was withdrawn.

Nicola Teo, 26, was accused of dangerously driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed into former Comancheros boss Jock Ross at Lower Macdonald, northwest of Sydney in 2019.

Mr Ross was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition when his motorcycle collided head-on with Ms Teo’s Toyota Landcruiser.

Outside court his daughter said the outcome was “not right”‘ and her father had been changed forever by the ordeal.

Ms Teo was facing a maximum jail term of seven years and had pleaded not guilty to four charges including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving.

On Monday the scheduled trial was delayed for a psychiatric report to be prepared.

But on Tuesday NSW District Court Judge Warwick Hunt dismissed the case, telling Ms Teo she was now “free to go and get on with your life,” after the Crown withdrew the charges.

-AAP

Topics:

Crime
