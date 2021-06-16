A man has been charged with murdering a young Queensland woman discovered stabbed to death inside a northern Tasmanian home.

Gabrielle McCarthy, 23, was found dead in the early hours of Tuesday at a friend’s home in the small coastal town of Ulverstone.

A 35-year-old Ulverstone man was arrested at a house on the same street later that morning and was charged with Ms McCarthy’s murder on Wednesday evening.

He will face Devonport Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and loved ones of the deceased,” Tasmania Police said in a statement.

Investigators said Ms McCarthy suffered knife wounds “consistent with being murdered”.

“A beautiful soul who wanted nothing but peace in her life was taken away from us,” her brother Casey posted on Facebook.

“Gabs, we love you, we’re sorry we couldn’t protect you and I’m awfully sorry this happened to you. We love you always sweetheart, and will forever miss you.

“May you now be in peace my beautiful baby sister.”

He said Gabrielle moved to Tasmania three weeks ago and was trying to turn her life around.

Police say her friend called triple zero about 3am on Tuesday to report a man “prowling” in the house.

She stayed on the line for 11 minutes. In that time, officers arrived and discovered Gabrielle’s body in a room.

There is no known link between Gabrielle and the man, investigators say.

Police on Wednesday continued to gather evidence from the house where the man was arrested and blocked off an area in between that property and the crime scene.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious has been asked to come forward.

-AAP