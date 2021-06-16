Scott Morrison has told the Queen she was “quite the hit” at the G7 summit during a visit to Windsor Castle.

The Queen attended the opening dinner for G7 leaders in Cornwall on Friday night (British time), and asked Mr Morrison when they met why he wasn’t there.

“You were down there but I didn’t see you, in Cornwall?” she asked.

“No that was just the G7 members,” Mr Morrison, who attended the summit as a guest, said.

“We’re an extension partner, as they call them, but you were quite the hit.

“Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night.”

The 95-year-old monarch replied: “Oh Lord, were they really?”