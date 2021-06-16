News Scott Morrison tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit during Windsor Castle visit
Updated:

Scott Morrison tells Queen she was ‘quite the hit’ at G7 summit during Windsor Castle visit

The Queen welcomed Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Windsor Castle. Photo: The Royal Family
Scott Morrison has told the Queen she was “quite the hit” at the G7 summit during a visit to Windsor Castle.

The Queen attended the opening dinner for G7 leaders in Cornwall on Friday night (British time), and asked Mr Morrison when they met why he wasn’t there.

“You were down there but I didn’t see you, in Cornwall?” she asked.

“No that was just the G7 members,” Mr Morrison, who attended the summit as a guest, said.

“We’re an extension partner, as they call them, but you were quite the hit.

“Everyone was talking about you at dinner the next night.”

The 95-year-old monarch replied: “Oh Lord, were they really?”

The audience with the Queen happened on Tuesday morning (local time), just after Mr Morrison had announced an in-principle free trade agreement with British alongside Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Mr Morrison said it was “an honour” to have an audience with the Queen.

“We had a good conversation and I was able to pass on in person Australia’s condolences on the recent loss of Prince Philip,” he tweeted.

It was the second time Mr Morrison had met the Queen in person – he and wife Jenny met the head of state in June 2019, presenting her with a copy of Winx: Greatest of All Racehorses, signed by author Andrew Rule as well as the owners of the thoroughbred.

After the trip to Windsor Castle, Mr Morrison travelled to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

-ABC

Queen Elizabeth Scott Morrison
