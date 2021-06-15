A stolen luxury car worth about $150,000 has been found by police thanks to its quick-thinking owner who traced the vehicle using a phone app.

Just before 11pm on Monday, SA Police officers were called, after a man reported his BMW had been stolen from his driveway at Royston Park.

The man told police he had tracked the car to William Street at Croydon, about nine kilometres away.

“Police arrived and located the grey BMW station wagon, and the wing mirrors of the car activated,” Senior Constable Kylie Simpson told ABC Radio Adelaide this morning.

“That indicated the keys were close by.”

The police helicopter PolAir tracked two people running from the area, with one of them seen throwing something, which was later found to be the car’s key, over the fence of a home on South Road.

Officers then found the suspects – two teenage boys – hiding in the front yard of a home on Paget Street at Ridleyton.

The boys, a 17-year-old from Ridleyton and a 16-year-old from St Marys, were arrested without incident.

Both were charged with illegal use and unlawful possession.

The 17-year-old was refused police bail and will appear in court on Tuesday, while the 16-year-old was granted bail to appear in court at a later date.

-ABC